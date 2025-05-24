news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2025



Quoting: Rhino Linux Unveils KDE-Based UBXI Desktop —

Rhino Linux, a rolling-release distro that builds on Ubuntu’s development branch, has unveiled two important novelties: the first-ever release of the UBXI KDE 6 Desktop port and the introduction of RPK2, a Nushell-based rewrite of its core package manager, now available for community testing.

As many users know, the in-house-developed Unicorn desktop—one of the distribution’s standout features—has, until now, been focused entirely on building and customizing the XFCE desktop environment.

But now, the UBXI KDE 6 Desktop marks the first official expansion of the Unicorn Beyond XFCE Initiative (UBXI), a project launched in 2023 to extend the signature Unicorn workflow, theming, and design elements beyond the XFCE desktop environment.