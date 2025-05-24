news
Games: StarVaders, SteamOS, GOG, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ StarVaders is deck-building meets grid-based tactics and it's basically perfect
StarVaders from developer Pengonauts is a colourful and action-packed mix of a deck-builder with fast grid-based tactical combat and it's a thoroughly great time. I've never seen another game so smoothly blend these two together. Disclosure: key provided by their PR team.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical's latest Capcom Legends bundle has some good picks for cheaps
Build up your game collection easily with the Capcom Legends bundle from Fanatical, with 20 items to choose from.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets NVIDIA DLSS 4 improvements and a Steam Deck / SteamOS fix
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games, Nixxes Software and PlayStation Publishing LLC has Patch 10 out now with some NVIDIA upgrades along with a fix for some Steam Deck players.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dune: Awakening will have BattlEye enabled for Linux, SteamOS / Steam Deck
Ahead of the release of Dune: Awakening, my one major concern with it has been swept away by the sands. Thankfully, the BattlEye anti-cheat will be enabled for players on Linux, SteamOS / Steam Deck to play it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II gets a first trailer and you can get a free copy of Gladius
Even more Warhammer news for you coming out of the Warhammer Skulls event. We have the first trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II. Plus, you can get a free copy of Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War to keep and the original Mechanicus has a big discount.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's all the games to claim for Steam Deck / Linux from Prime Gaming as of May 23rd
Here's the fresh and up to date list of games available on Amazon Prime Gaming for May 23rd, and what compatibility you can expect for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck. An easy way to build up your gaming collection with these games coming as part of your Amazon Prime subscription.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Heroic Launcher for Epic, GOG, Amazon games on Linux / SteamOS v2.17 released
Bringing a UI refresh to game pages, along with numerous fixes to running games on Linux systems, the Heroic Games Launcher has a new release out now. It's the easiest way to run games from Epic, GOG and Amazon on Linux / SteamOS / Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Multiple Warhammer games enter the GOG Preservation Program, and some games now exclusive to GOG
GOG have announced another expansion of the GOG Preservation Program, their promise to keep games updated and refreshed for modern systems with multiple Warhammer titles now included.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War are getting remasters
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition have been announced, refreshing two popular games bringing many enhancements to both. Both were announced recently during the latest Warhammer Skulls event.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Splitgate 2 gets a Beta on Steam, works on Steam Deck but not other Linux systems for now
Splitgate 2 brings back the free to play FPS with portals from 1047 Games, with a Beta now available. However, it's another game that will not work on Desktop Linux, only the Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck gets a big upgrade with SteamOS 3.7 and you can now install it on other AMD handhelds
Valve just released SteamOS 3.7 to the stable channel, bringing a huge amount of improvements to the Steam Deck. This also brings official support for the Lenovo Legion Go S, as well as Valve now officially giving you the option to load SteamOS onto other AMD powered handhelds.