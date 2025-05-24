news
Making Postgres distributed with FoundationDB and Debugging Memory Leaks in Postgres via Heaptrack
-
Fabian Lindfors ☛ Making Postgres distributed with FoundationDB
None of these quite scratched my itch for what a distributed Postgres could look like, so I couldn’t help but try to scratch it myself. The result of that is pgfdb, an experimental, open-source extension for Postgres that turns it into a stateless layer on top of FoundationDB. This means full compatibility with Postgres (it is Postgres) with the scalability, resiliency and transactional guarantees of FoundationDB.
-
EnterpriseDB Corporation ☛ Debugging Memory Leaks in Postgres via Heaptrack - Phil Eaton's Guide
In this post we'll introduce two memory leaks into Postgres and debug them with heaptrack. Like almost every memory leak tool available to us (including memleak which I wrote about last time), heaptrack requires you to be on Linux. But a Linux VM on a Mac is fine too (that is where I'm running this code from).
Although we use Postgres as the codebase with which to explore tools like memleak (last time) and heaptrack (this time), these techniques are relevant for memory leaks in C, C++, and Rust projects in general.