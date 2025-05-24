Making Postgres distributed with FoundationDB and Debugging Memory Leaks in Postgres via Heaptrack

In this post we'll introduce two memory leaks into Postgres and debug them with heaptrack. Like almost every memory leak tool available to us (including memleak which I wrote about last time), heaptrack requires you to be on Linux. But a Linux VM on a Mac is fine too (that is where I'm running this code from).

Although we use Postgres as the codebase with which to explore tools like memleak (last time) and heaptrack (this time), these techniques are relevant for memory leaks in C, C++, and Rust projects in general.