news
today's howtos
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Manage User Passwords in Linux
Passwords are the keys to our digital lives. But we shouldn’t just hand over the keys to anyone, our passwords should be unique and changed regularly.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to Install ffmpeg in Ubuntu 24.04
ffmpeg is an open source tool that allows you to record, play, stream, convert and manipulate any media file.
ffmpeg is a cross-platform app that can be installed even on Windows.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nload on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Network monitoring has become essential for system administrators managing Ubuntu servers and workstations. When bandwidth usage spikes unexpectedly or network performance degrades, having real-time visibility into traffic patterns can mean the difference between quick resolution and prolonged downtime.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install NetBox on Debian 12
NetBox stands as one of the most powerful open-source Infrastructure Resource Modeling (IRM) solutions available today. Originally developed by the DigitalOcean team, this robust network automation platform has evolved into an independent project that helps organizations manage their network infrastructure with precision and efficiency.
-