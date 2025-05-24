news
extundelete recovers deleted files from ext3 or ext4 partitions - LinuxLinks
extundelete uses some concepts and code first shown to be successful by the ext3grep program. extundelete is able to recover the contents of an inode by searching the file system’s journal for an old copy of that inode. It then uses that information to determine the file’s location within the file system. Then, extundelete reads the corresponding data and copies it to a file in the recovery directory.
extundelete is able to match the inode number of a file to a file name by searching the deleted entries in a directory, which are often left behind after deleting the file. If the deleted entry does not exist in the directory in the file system, extundelete will look for a match in older copies which are still in the journal.
This is free and open source software.
Mission Planner is software used to control autonomous vehicles - LinuxLinks
Mission Planner is a ground station for communicating with autonomous aircraft, vehicles, or boats running Ardupilot firmware.
It’s used to monitor such vehicles, view logs, and create waypoint missions.
This is free and open source software which runs on the Raspberry Pi single-board computer.
lscoltui lets you change the colours of ls - LinuxLinks
lscoltui is a TUI tool for changing the colours of ls.
This is free and open source software.
Ryujinx is an open source Nintendo Switch emulator - LinuxLinks
Ryujinx is a Nintendo Switch emulator, originally created by gdkchan, written in C#.
This emulator aims at providing excellent accuracy and performance, a user-friendly interface and consistent builds. It was written from scratch.
This is free and open source software.