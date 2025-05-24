Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Banana Pi BPI-Forge1 Is a Low-Cost RK3506J-Based SBC Compatible with RT-Thread

Banana Pi’s BPI-Forge1 is a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3506J SoC, designed for digital multimedia processing, intelligent voice interaction, and real-time audio applications. The board supports a range of embedded use cases through its integrated audio and display subsystems, peripheral connectivity, and small form factor.

AAEON EPIC-RPS7 Targets Compact Industrial Control with 14th Gen Intel Core Support

AAEON has introduced the EPIC-RPS7, a 4″ industrial SBC aimed at cost-sensitive applications like industrial control, PLC automation, and remote monitoring. It supports 12th to 14th Gen Intel Core processors (up to 65W TDP), bringing high performance to space-limited deployments.

Radxa ROCK 4D with RK3576 SoC, PCIe Gen2 x1, Gigabit Ethernet, and PoE Support Starts at $30

Radxa has introduced a single-board computer with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi 3, powered by the octa-core Rockchip RK3576 system-on-chip. Key features of the new ROCK 4D include PCIe Gen2 expansion, Gigabit Ethernet with PoE support, and broad I/O compatibility.

9to5Linux

NixOS 25.05 Released with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 Kernels, GNOME 48, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS and Linux 6.14 kernel series, NixOS 25.05 (codename Warbler) is here six months after NixOS 24.11 with support for the latest and greatest GNOME 48 desktop environment series, as well as initial support for System76’s Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment.

PipeWire 1.4.3 Brings netJACK2 Changes, Improves ALSA audio.channels Support

Arriving about five weeks after PipeWire 1.4.2, the PipeWire 1.4.3 release brings many netJACK2 improvements, including fixes for the driver/manager roles, better error handling, support for sending custom commands, support for using the default value of filters, and support for correctly writing MIDI streams.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2025

magnifying glass

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
NixOS 25.05 Released with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 Kernels, GNOME 48, and More

  
NixOS 25.05 independent distribution is now available for download with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 kernels, GNOME 48, and more.

 
Mozilla Kills Pocket After Buying It

  
Mozilla sucks


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
I Hated Smart Glasses, but Google's Android XR Let Me See a New Future

 
Why is the Open Document Format (ODF) important?

  
Consider the history of control over user files, whether for organisations or individuals

 
Rhino Linux Unveils KDE-Based UBXI Desktop

  
Rhino Linux debuts its first official UBXI KDE 6 Desktop port and starts testing RPK2

 
5 useful Linux tools that would never make sense on Windows

  
Despite the attempts from app developers to bridge the gap between different operating systems

 
What would a Microsoft engineer do to Ubuntu? AnduinOS is the answer

  
It's not radical, but it is slim and pretty – usually a winning combination

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
How Big Tech Exploits Apps to Circumvent Privacy Laws & a Solution from Purism

  
With PureOS, users are not forced to click “I Agree” to give up their privacy, security

 
This Week in Plasma: time-of-day wallpapers

  
This week we really ramped up the focus on bug-fixing in preparation for Plasma 6.4’s release in three weeks

 
Deep Learning is no Intelligence

  
Here we are in the year 2025 and every company that wants to grab your money now peddles AI

 
Fedora Workstation 42 review - Strangely good and bad

  
What I am going to do is test the Gnome edition, yup. After all, if you wanna Gnome, you might as well do it with Fedora

 
Mozilla: A smarter, simpler Firefox address bar

  
Firefox’s address bar just got an upgrade, and it’s all about putting you in control

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
ODF and more

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
applications and more

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security with patching focus

 
Monado v25.0.0 and KDE Application Snaps

  
leftovers

 
FreeBSD and Other BSD News

  
FreeBSD mostly

 
No Steam Deck Needed for SteamOS Anymore

  
more options

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
Red Hat Buying Coverage About Itself (and It Lacks Actual Substance), Fedora Admits It Wrongly Punished Peter Robinson Last Year, Fedora 42 Release Party Plans

  
Red Hat leftovers

 
Open Hardware: Arduino, Adafruit, ESP32, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development of GCC and more

 
today's howtos

  
5 howtos for now

 
today's leftovers

  
hardware and more

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Glass Reborn? I Tried Android XR Smart Glasses, and One Thing Stood Out

 
Terminator Linux Terminal App Updated After Prolonged Hiatus

  
After a long break, the Terminator 2.1.5 Linux terminal app brings new features like split-session SSH cloning

 
SiFive and Red Hat Collaborate to Bring RHEL 10 to RISC-V Development

  
SiFive has announced a new collaboration with Red Hat to deliver a developer preview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 for the RISC-V architecture

 
Neptune OS is Debian made easy but, boy, does it need some housekeeping

  
A media-ready remix with KDE, codecs, and clutter from its BeOS-flavored past

 
Now KDE Users Will Get Easy Virtual Machine Management

  
Now KDE are also joining the party with Karton

 
Zotac reveals next-gen gaming handheld with AMD Strix Point and Manjaro Linux

  
As promised, Zotac is using the Computex show in Taiwan this week to provide an early look at its next-gen handheld gaming PC

 
Fedora 43 Drops GNOME X11 Support, Goes All-In on Wayland

  
Fedora 43 moves to a Wayland-only GNOME experience

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux

 
Red Hat: Fake Security, Buzzwords, and Paid-for Puff Pieces in Media That Does Advertising

  
very shallow work

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.8, Linux 6.12.30, Linux 6.6.92, Linux 6.1.140 and Linux 5.15.184

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.8 kernel

 
Games: Drop Duchy, SteamOS, and More

  
Latest picks from GoL

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
GNU/Linux and Other Operating Systems

  
leftovers about OSes

 
BSD Leftovers

  
Some BSD picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development stories

 
Another Ocean of Fake Articles Sponsored by Red Hat About Red Hat and Buzzwords Galore

  
really awful 'journalism'

 
Debian Taking Corporate Money and Defaming Their Own

  
Debian picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: RISV-V, PocketBeagle, ESP32, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Videos/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, GNU/Linux, OBS Studio, and More

  
Some new picks

 
FOSS Weekly and Software News

  
Some software leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos for the whole day

 
Flatpak, Ubuntu Upselling, and Home Assistant

  
3 leftovers

 
Latest Buzzwords Festival at Red Hat Summit and Windows Promotion at redhat.com

  
redhat.com's latest

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google confirms it’s bringing a desktop mode to Android

 
Why I Switched to Linux From Windows (It Wasn't the Bugs or Updates)

  
It’s only when I used Linux that I realized what a well-thought-out operating system can be

 
Prime OS on EndeavourOS: Can it Run?

  
Prime OS can be installed side by side with the Linux system

 
Don't "buy" e-books from Oxford University Press

  
I found the book’s page on the publisher’s website, Oxford University Press

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
OmniOS Community Edition is an enterprise server OS

  
OmniOS is an illumos based server operating system with ZFS, Bhyve, DTrace, Crossbow, SMF and Linux zone support

 
Radxa ROCK 4D with RK3576 SoC, PCIe Gen2 x1, Gigabit Ethernet, and PoE Support Starts at $30

  
Software support includes Debian 12, Android 14, Yocto, and Buildroot

 
PipeWire 1.4.3 Brings netJACK2 Changes, Improves ALSA audio.channels Support

  
The PipeWire project released PipeWire 1.4.3 today as yet another minor update to the latest PipeWire 1.4 series for this popular open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux systems.

 
Games: Humble Bundle, Steam Deck, and More

  
10 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
LWN Articles About Kernel

  
outside paywall now

 
The last of YaST?

  
By Joe Brockmeier

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles