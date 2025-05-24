What would a Microsoft engineer do to Ubuntu? AnduinOS is the answer

news

AnduinOS, a one-man project from a Chinese Microsoft engineer, is quite a new Ubuntu remix that reshapes GNOME in the image of Windows 11.

So far, AnduinOS is only on its fourth release. The current release, version 1.3, is based on Ubuntu 25.04 and appeared at the start of this month.

Although it is not technologically radical, there are a few unusual aspects to AnduinOS that make it interesting. Unlike many remixes, it doesn't replace Ubuntu's default desktop. Instead, it modifies Canonical's current version of GNOME to look strikingly like Windows 11, using a collection of existing extensions and themes. It has good localization, with separate regional versions and full Chinese language support. This is because it's a one-man project by a Chinese developer, Anduin Xue, whose day job is at Microsoft.