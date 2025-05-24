Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More

Bringing a new product to market is never easy, especially when that market is in another country. Each region has its own regulations to follow and certifications to obtain before you can sell or even import an electrical or electronic device; this process, known as Global Market Access (GMA), can quickly become a costly and time-consuming barrier for manufacturers. That’s why Raspberry Pi has developed a comprehensive in-house approvals regime, designed to remove as much hassle as possible for our OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers, whether they’re using our computers, our microcontrollers, or our compute modules.