news
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #501 - The highest, fastest, coldest, deepest, biggest, smallest, hottest...
Don’t panic! The command line isn’t scary, we promise. We’ve a new book to help you. Howdy, We took Raspberry Pi to the extremes this week and learnt where the coldest, deepest, fastest, and longest-running Raspberry Pis live. Spoiler: one of them is in space! We also updated one of our most tried and trusted books — Conquer the command line, 3rd edition, is on sale now at £10.99.
Bozhidar Batsov ☛ How to Vim: Format Lines
When writing long code comments or prose (e.g. in Markdown) I like to have lines neatly formatted to fit the textwidth setting. There are two common operators we can use in Vim to achieve this - gq and gw. Most of the time you’d use: [...]
SparkFun Electronics ☛ All the Bands!
The MyoWare® 2 Muscle Sensor is an Arduino-compatible, all-in-one electromyography (EMG) sensor from Advancer Technologies that allows you to do just that! The MyoWare 2 Muscle Sensor has been redesigned from the ground up with a new, easy-to-use, compact design and upgraded with the latest and greatest chipset, improving sensor performance and reliability. The innovative snap connector system eliminates the need to solder connections for the MyoWare 2 ecosystem. It's easy: stick on a few electrodes (not included), read the output voltage, and flex some muscles!
Raspberry Pi ☛ Navigating global market access: how Raspberry Pi supports OEMs
Bringing a new product to market is never easy, especially when that market is in another country. Each region has its own regulations to follow and certifications to obtain before you can sell or even import an electrical or electronic device; this process, known as Global Market Access (GMA), can quickly become a costly and time-consuming barrier for manufacturers. That’s why Raspberry Pi has developed a comprehensive in-house approvals regime, designed to remove as much hassle as possible for our OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers, whether they’re using our computers, our microcontrollers, or our compute modules.