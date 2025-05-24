Other Sites
Banana Pi’s BPI-Forge1 is a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3506J SoC, designed for digital multimedia processing, intelligent voice interaction, and real-time audio applications. The board supports a range of embedded use cases through its integrated audio and display subsystems, peripheral connectivity, and small form factor.
AAEON has introduced the EPIC-RPS7, a 4″ industrial SBC aimed at cost-sensitive applications like industrial control, PLC automation, and remote monitoring. It supports 12th to 14th Gen Intel Core processors (up to 65W TDP), bringing high performance to space-limited deployments.
Radxa has introduced a single-board computer with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi 3, powered by the octa-core Rockchip RK3576 system-on-chip. Key features of the new ROCK 4D include PCIe Gen2 expansion, Gigabit Ethernet with PoE support, and broad I/O compatibility.
Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS and Linux 6.14 kernel series, NixOS 25.05 (codename Warbler) is here six months after NixOS 24.11 with support for the latest and greatest GNOME 48 desktop environment series, as well as initial support for System76’s Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment.
Arriving about five weeks after PipeWire 1.4.2, the PipeWire 1.4.3 release brings many netJACK2 improvements, including fixes for the driver/manager roles, better error handling, support for sending custom commands, support for using the default value of filters, and support for correctly writing MIDI streams.
