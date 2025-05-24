news
Games: TeensyROM NFC Game Loading On The C64 and Steam Deck Just Got a Big Update
Hackaday ☛ TeensyROM NFC Game Loading On The C64
When retro computing nostalgia meets modern wireless wizardry, you get a near-magical tap-to-load experience. It’ll turn your Commodore 64 into a console-like system, complete with physical game cards. Inspired by TapTo for MiSTer, this latest hack brings NFC magic to real hardware using the TeensyROM. It’s been out there for a while, but it might not have caught your attention as of yet. Developed by [Sensorium] and showcased by YouTuber [StatMat], this project is a tactile, techie love letter to the past.
HowTo Geek ☛ Your Steam Deck Just Got a Big Update
SteamOS, the Linux-based operating system for the Steam Deck and other gaming handhelds, just got a big update. Valve has released SteamOS 3.7.8 as the first stable release of SteamOS 3.7, with a pile of improvements and support for new hardware.
This is the first official release for the Lenovo Legion Go S, which was announced as having SteamOS and Windows 11 options back in January. The version with SteamOS pre-installed isn’t available for purchase yet, but if you already have the Windows model, you can now install the OS image to convert it to SteamOS. Valve also now provides instructions for installing SteamOS on unofficial devices, like the ASUS ROG Ally or original Legion Go.