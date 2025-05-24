Games: TeensyROM NFC Game Loading On The C64 and Steam Deck Just Got a Big Update

SteamOS, the Linux-based operating system for the Steam Deck and other gaming handhelds, just got a big update. Valve has released SteamOS 3.7.8 as the first stable release of SteamOS 3.7, with a pile of improvements and support for new hardware.

This is the first official release for the Lenovo Legion Go S, which was announced as having SteamOS and Windows 11 options back in January. The version with SteamOS pre-installed isn’t available for purchase yet, but if you already have the Windows model, you can now install the OS image to convert it to SteamOS. Valve also now provides instructions for installing SteamOS on unofficial devices, like the ASUS ROG Ally or original Legion Go.