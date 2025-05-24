news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2025



Quoting: 5 useful Linux tools that would never make sense on Windows —

Despite the attempts from app developers to bridge the gap between different operating systems, switching from one OS to another remains quite a hassle. Not only do you have to work with a radically different interface, but you may also end up losing access to your application if it hasn’t been ported over to your new daily driver OS. For example, switching from Windows to Linux means letting go of the Adobe Creative Cloud and switching to FOSS alternatives, which is still not feasible for professional creators.

Although it’s not often discussed, transitioning to Windows from Linux can have its own drawbacks as well. Sure, WSL2 may alleviate some issues, but there are a couple of useful Linux applications that make no sense on Windows, whether it’s due to their neutered ports, complicated UIs, or lack of features on Windows.