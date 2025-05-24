news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2025



Quoting: This Week in Plasma: time-of-day wallpapers - KDE Blogs —

Welcome to a new issue of “This Week in Plasma”! Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more.

This week we really ramped up the focus on bug-fixing in preparation for Plasma 6.4’s release in three weeks. But we also managed to squeeze in a huge feature for the next release too: time-of-day wallpapers! Plasma now supports automatically changing compatible wallpapers between their light and dark versions based on the day/night cycle, and also features some visual polish to make the previews of these dynamic wallpapers look better and be more clearly indicated as dynamic. This was done by Vlad Zahorodnii; thanks a lot Vlad!