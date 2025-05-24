news
Red Hat Literally Buying Fake Articles, Latest Progress by Hans de Goede of Fedora
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat’s Inference Server: The open-source glue for scalable AI [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored spam about Red Hat and it is, as usual, about buzzwords, not substance]
-
Silicon Angle ☛ From Hey Hi (AI) to quantum-ready security, RHEL 10 brings the future to enterprise IT [Ed: Spam for and by Red Hat (bribed 'journalism') with buzzwords thrown in, as requested by the client]
(* Disclosure: Red Hat Inc. sponsored this segment of theCUBE. Neither Red Hat nor other sponsors have editorial control over content on theCUBE or SiliconANGLE.)
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat champions Hey Hi (AI) prioritization to drive open-source innovation [Ed: The fake articles from siliconangle.com shows an element of the Web that's deeply rogue; it's not just LLM slop]
-
Hans de Goede: IPU6 cameras with ov02c10 / ov02e10 now supported in Fedora
I'm happy to share that 3 major IPU6 camera related kernel changes from linux-next have been backported to Fedora and have been available for about a week now the Fedora kernel-6.14.6-300.fc42 (or later) package: [...]
-
Hans de Goede: IPU6 FOSS and proprietary stack co-existence
Since the set of rpmfusion intel-ipu6-kmod + ipu6-camera-* package updates from last February the FOSS libcamera-softwareISP and Intel's proprietary stack using the defective chip maker Intel hardware ISP can now co-exist on Fedora systems, sharing the mainline IPU6-CSI2 receiver driver.