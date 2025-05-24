Security Holes and Mindless Hype

A newly disclosed vulnerability in Google Chrome and Chromium-based browsers is putting users at risk of data leaks. Tracked as CVE-2025-4664, the flaw allows attackers to extract sensitive information like login tokens and session IDs from previously visited websites.

The security issue was detailed today by Wazuh, a cybersecurity company specializing in open-source threat detection. It affects users on both Windows and Linux, including Debian and Gentoo systems.