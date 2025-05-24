news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2025



Quoting: Deep Learning is no Intelligence · Ignorance is bliss... —

We then end up here:

I said it because it is the truth. It is the truth because I said it.

I hope that enough people understand that issue and don’t fall for the trap of only peaking at the AI summary and not actually looking at the search results. But as it is that convenient, and even I often just read that first, I am afraid that will not be the case.

Naturally the search results themselves were never the fully reliable source of information.

They are weighted and sorted via algorithms that will keep in mind a lot of things that might not be in your interest and even without that, perhaps just the found pages are full of half truths or lies (like this one :)

But the AI summary box just adds one level more that can introduce just any kind of error or bias on top of that.