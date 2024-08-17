Archinstall 2.8.2 Arch Linux Installer Speeds Up Mirror Loading and Download

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 17, 2024



Archinstall 2.8.2 is the second maintenance update in the Archinstall 2.8 series and it’s here to optimize the mirror listing by using /mirrors/status/json/ instead of /mirrorlist/, which speeds up the loading of mirrors and downloading during installation.

This release also updates for new Limine 8.x config filename and syntax, introduces refactoring changes to the parse_unspecified_argument_list function in the archinstall module to refactor the Argument Parsing Logic, and updates the user permission check for the --help command.

