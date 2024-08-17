posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 17, 2024



Quoting: ClamAV Antivirus 1.4 Ends 32-Bit Linux Support —

Half a year after its previous 1.3 release, ClamAV, a mainstay in the open-source antivirus world developed by Cisco Talos, a part of Cisco Systems Inc., has released its latest version, 1.4, along with an updated bytecode compiler.

For those unfamiliar, it is an antivirus engine designed to detect trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats, often deployed in various settings such as Linux email servers, web gateways, and file servers.