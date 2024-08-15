Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, SparkFun, and More
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 and external AMD GPU used to play 4K open-source kart racing game — Pineboards demos SuperTuxKart using Hat uPCIty Lite board
Here’s the setup, which Pineboards says took about an hour to get working. It's using a Raspberry Pi 5 — naturally — with its Hat uPCIty Lite board. The uPCIty Lite allows you to connect any PCIe card to the PCIe bus on the Raspberry Pi 5. It has a single PCIe X4 slot, but the slot is open-ended — this means you can still connect an X16 card to it.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Our RP2350 Partners made all this excellent stuff for you
For now, here is all the excellent stuff that everyone worked so hard to bring you on launch day last week: [...]
The Register UK ☛ Still waiting for your Pi 500 to arrive? Here's a plan
The Raspberry Pi is nothing if not a device for tinkerers and hobbyists to do their worst – or best – with. As we wait for the official Pi-500, here are a couple of stand-out builds to keep you and your 3D printer amused over the summer.
The Register UK ☛ Akeana debuts RISC-V CPU designs on $100M budget
Akeana, which has secured over $100 million in funding over the past few years, has now launched its long-awaited lineup of RISC-V CPU designs, which are aimed at applications from embedded to datacenter systems.
With this launch, Akeana feels it's ready to challenge both RISC-V peers and Arm.
Silicon Angle ☛ RISC-V chip startup Akeana launches with $100M+ in funding
Akeana USA Inc., a startup that develops chips based on the RISC-V processor architecture, launched today with more than $100 million in initial funding.
