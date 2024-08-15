Games: Two Point Museum, Mudborne, Steam, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Beamdog & Owlcat RPG Humble Bundle has some killer games in it
The Beamdog & Owlcat RPG Humble Bundle has launched, and once again you've got a good deal to bag some quality games for cheaps.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Two Point Museum announced from the devs of Two Point Hospital / Two Point Campus
Two Point Studios are back with another quirky building and management sim. Following up on the successful releases of Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus the next in the series is Two Point Museum.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Go capture and breed some Frogs in the Mudborne demo, from the devs of beekeeping sim APICO
Developer ellraiser of TNgineers is back again with another wonderful casual exploration, discovery and breeding sim. While APICO had you do beekeeping, Mudborne has you breed all sorts of Frogs.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve upgrades Steam Families and Game Recording in the latest Steam Beta
A fresh Steam Beta Client has been released for Desktop and Steam Deck, with a few fixes and upgrades and the change for Steam Families is especially nice.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve confirm plan to get Steam Deck's SteamOS on the ROG Ally and more handhelds
We've known for a long time that Valve planned to get the newer SteamOS that's on the Steam Deck out for more systems, but they've been a bit quiet on it. Now, they've confirmed it's still the plan for the likes of the ROG Ally and other systems.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam store pages are about to get a lot cleaner, Valve puts an end to game advert spam
This is a bit of a win for consumers I think, as some developers were making a right mess of their Steam store pages as Valve have now announced some big changes.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Retro-gaming Linux distribution Batocera 40 released
Batocera 40 got released last Sunday (2024-08-11) packing a lot of fixes, new goodies, emulator updates and extra hardware support.