posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 15, 2024,

updated Aug 15, 2024



Quoting: 10 Linux keyboard shortcuts I use every day | ZDNET —

For me, Linux is the most efficient and effective operating system on the market. Not only is it highly customizable, but it also works well for those who prefer to keep their hands on the keyboard, instead of moving back and forth between keyboard and mouse.

To successfully do that, one must know the keyboard shortcuts that best suit their needs. Linux is rife with keyboard shortcuts -- those that are available to you will depend on the distribution/desktop environment you use.