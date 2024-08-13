Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
-
oksh - Portable OpenBSD ksh - LinuxLinks
oksh is a portable OpenBSD ksh, based on the Public Domain Korn Shell (pdksh).
Unlike other ports of OpenBSD ksh, this port is entirely self-contained and aims to be maximally portable across operating systems and C compilers.
This is free and open source software.
-
WildDuck - opinionated email server - LinuxLinks
WildDuck is a modern mail server software for IMAP and POP3. Modern being scalable, Unicode-first, and API-controlled. To create a complete mail server, you can bundle WildDuck with Haraka and ZoneMTA.
WildDuck tries to follow Gmail in product design. If there’s a decision to be made then usually the answer is to do whatever Gmail has done.
This is free and open source software.
-
Murex - intuitive, typed and content aware shell - LinuxLinks
Murex is a shell, like bash / zsh / fish / etc however Murex supports improved features and an enhanced UX.
Unlike other typed shells, Murex can still work natively with existing CLI tools without any tweaks.
Murex’s unique approach to type annotations means you have the safety and convenience of working with data formats besides just byte streams and string variables, while still having compatibility with every tool written for Linux and UNIX over the last 50 years.
This is free and open source software.
-
Calligraphy - turn text into ASCII banners - LinuxLinks
Calligraphy is a very simple tool which makes it quick and easy to generate imposing ASCII banners.
The original developer of Calligraphy has written many other open source tools including Tuba, software which lets you browse the Fediverse. We’ll be sure to take a gander at some of the other programs in due course.