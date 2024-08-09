Tux Machines

System76 Launches Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC Alpha Desktop Environment

While Pop!_OS Linux remains based on Ubuntu, the biggest new feature of the Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS release, besides being derived from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and inheriting its LTS (Long-Term Support) capabilities, is the brand-new COSMIC desktop environment written in the Rust programming language.

TUXEDO Computers Unveils Their First 3-in-1 Convertible Linux Laptop

TUXEDO InfinityFlex 14 is a 3-in-1 Linux convertible PC designed to allow flexible operation modes while on the go or in the office. It features a partial aluminum chassis and weights 1.5 kg, and a 14-inch bright, matte coated, 360-degree, Full HD (1920×1200 pixels) touchscreen with pressure-sensitive pen support, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 400 nits brightness.

Introducing the $5 Raspberry Pi Pico 2 with RP2350 Microcontroller

Raspberry Pi announced the release of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2, priced at $5. This new microcontroller uses the RP2350 MCU, enhancing its lineup with advanced features and improved security measures.

ADLINK Unveils New SBC35 Series: 3.5” Single Board Computers Featuring Intel i3/i5/i7 & N97 Processors

ADLINK Technology Inc has announced the launch of its new SBC35 Series of 3.5” Single Board Computers. These boards are engineered to maximize efficiency in compact spaces, making them ideal for space-constrained applications in automation, transportation, medical fields, and smart city projects.

TinyWATCH S3 P7: A Hackable and Open-Source Smartwatch Based on the ESP32-S3 SoC

TinyWATCH S3 P7 is an innovative, open-source smartwatch designed specifically for tech enthusiasts and embedded developers. Created by Unexpected Maker, this device arrives pre-assembled but is designed for easy disassembly, catering to those who wish to hack or modify its hardware.

Mozilla Firefox 129 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Firefox 129 open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official release on August 6th, 2024.
TUXEDO launches InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 Linux laptop
TUXEDO Computers has launched the 9th generation of its InfinityBook Pro 14
Ubuntu Kylin – official Chinese version of Ubuntu
Ubuntu Kylin is the official Chinese version of the Ubuntu distribution
KDE Plasma 6.1.4 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.1.4 as the fourth stable update in the latest KDE Plasma 6.1 series of this modern and beloved desktop environment for GNU/Linux systems.
Geniatech XPI-7110 - A Raspberry Pi-sized RISC-V SBC based on StarFive JH7110 processor
 
OpenBSD -current moves to 7.6-beta
The release is traditionally about November 1st, but we shall see what happens this year. Snapshots are already beginning to show up on the mirrors.
Elevate Your KDE Plasma Experience With These 15 Essential Widgets
Are you using these KDE Plasma widgets to enhance your user experience
Top 7 Open Source CCTV/IP/Camera Monitoring Software
Open source IP or CCTV camera monitoring software are special software that allow you to manage
Xubuntu Development Update August 2024
August marks the fourth month of development for Xubuntu 24.10, “Oracular Oriole.”
I'm a pro Linux user, and this distribution is one of the most unique I've tried
If you're looking to try something new with Linux that is not only cool-looking but also has a lot to offer users of every type, Rhino Linux is sure to impress
More informative kernel panics for Fedora
The feature introduces a few tradeoffs, including currently limited driver support, so the proposal spawned a good deal of discussion
Avoid the AI Apocalypse (and Spying) By Switching to Linux for Free
Every other app and service now seems to be tacking on AI functionality to try to entice weary users or satisfy shareholders. Sometimes, AI features work well. Often, it just results in junk output (at least for now) and a privacy nightmare. Here's how Linux can help you escape the AI apocalypse.
Web: Mozilla and Kiwi TCMS 13.5
Some Web news
Surprise! Big Updates for OS 7 Are Here!
This month we have a bunch of surprise updates for OS 7 and as always a progress update on OS 8
Hyprland 0.42 Is a Milestone Release, Here’s Why
Hyprland 0.42 rolls out packed with features, fixes, and significant changes, such as dropping wlroots and introducing explicit sync
How to Install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 22
Ready to revamp your Mint experience? Learn how to install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 22 and embrace a whole new level of functionalities
Switch from Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux, Linux Mint, and Linux Lite are your new best friends
As Windows 11 continues to face criticism over its system demands and privacy concerns, many users are exploring alternatives
Join us in saying goodbye to our beloved office on August 16!
The FSF is officially going remote, so come visit the FSF office one last time
Two tricks that make using the Linux command line a lot easier
Using the Linux command line doesn't have to be the chore you think it is
20 GNOME Extensions To Perfectly Balance GNOME
GNOME is one of the most controversial Linux desktops out there, but luckily, you can remove a bit of that controversy by adding GNOME extensions to your desktop for extra functionalities
5 Linux distros that offer something for everyone - from beginners to pros
Whether you're new to Linux or an advanced user, here are five distributions that will up your game
5 reasons why Pop!_OS is this Linux pro's favorite distro
Selecting a Linux distribution can be daunting but when you finally find the one, you stick with it
Emerald Rapids: up to 38% more performance under Linux!
it would be possible to gain up to 38% in performance while consuming 18% less power
Geniatech SOM-3576 - A Rockchip RK3576 system-on-module with a 314-pin MXM 3.0 edge connector
Openwashing: Why Meta should be lauded for choosing 'open-source' [sic] AI [sic]
Openwashing scam
NVIDIA 560 Beta Linux Driver Released with Open GPU Kernel Modules by Default
NVIDIA released today the beta version of the upcoming NVIDIA 560 graphics driver series for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems, the first release to default to the open-source GPU kernel modules.
Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, August 9, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, August 9 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory
Wlroots Finally Gets Explicit Sync Integration
The open-source project wlroots, a foundational library for building Wayland compositors
Manjaro Linux Unveils Immutable Variant
Manjaro Linux expands its offerings with a new immutable edition that is now open for community feedback and testing
Call for volunteers: Help us with the GNU Press shop and new member mailings
We had a successful fundraiser and are so grateful for all the new members who signed up and for the support from our donors
PureOS Crimson Development Report: July 2024
A month ago, we announced PureOS Subscriptions to advance development of PureOS as Free/Libre and Open Source software
Germany to Fund Open Source Software Maintainers Through New Fellowship Program
Germany’s Sovereign Tech Fund unveils a new program to fund maintainers of open source projects that’s expected to be up and running by year’s end
5 first-rate Linux distros for power users (or anyone seeking challenge)
There's a perfect Linux out there for everyone
5 best open-source email clients for Linux (and why Geary is my go-to)
I've used every open-source email client available. These are the best of the best
