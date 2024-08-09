Free Software
-
Quicksilver ☛ Quicksilver — About & Features
Quicksilver is a launcher utility app for macOS which gives you the ability to perform common, every-day tasks rapidly and without thought. An introduction to Quicksilver's abilities include: [...]
-
The Register UK ☛ Researchers find insecure SSH implementations everywhere
"We didn't discover any specific vulnerabilities in mainline OpenSSH or Dropbear," King said, citing two of the most popular SSH client-servers as an example. "It's more that we found vulnerabilities in products that were using them because they weren't necessarily using them correctly."
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ Francophone Africa moves to embrace Google Workspace
After a slow start some years ago, French-speaking countries across Africa are accelerating their adoption of Google Workspace to secure and modernise mission-critical business processes.
-
The Register UK ☛ Ransom leak portals far more secure than enterprise web apps
"I've tested 135 [ransomware] websites, and I only found vulnerabilities in three of them," Stykas told us in an interview preceding his Black Hat talk. That amounts to less than 3 percent of ransomware groups having vulnerable web applications, which are typically used by threat actors to dump stolen data and publish ransom notes.
"That's not typical of businesses, where I usually find vulnerabilities in 40 to 50 percent of web apps," Stykas added.
-