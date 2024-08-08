What’s more, Go has built-in support for the HTTP web protocol. You can quickly design a small API using the built-in HTTP support and run it as a microservice. Therefore, Go fits well with the microservices architecture and serves the needs of API developers.

In short, Go is a good fit if you value development speed and prefer syntax simplicity over performance. On top of that, Go offers better code readability, which is an important criterion for large development teams.