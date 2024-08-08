Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
SequoiaPGP ☛ Blog - UX studies to test and improve sq
We are looking for volunteers who would like to try out our test parcour. You will be facing common operations related to public key cryptography (encryption, verification, web-of-trust). The study will be conducted remotely, and the session will be recorded and analysed later on.
Medevel ☛ 17 Must-Have Free Open-Source Apps for Book Readers for Linux, Windows, macOS, Android and the Web
For avid readers and book enthusiasts, managing a personal library and tracking reading progress is essential. Book readers and reading trackers can significantly boost productivity by organizing collections, monitoring progress, and providing valuable insights into reading habits.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
Document Foundation ☛ Registration is open for the LibreOffice Conference 2024!
Our big yearly conference is coming up, and it will take place from October 10 – 12 in Luxembourg! We’ll have talks, workshops, fun social events and much more – and we’d love to see you there.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
[Old] Daniel López Azañ ☛ How to perform MySQL/MariaDB backups: mysqldump command examples
Although there are different methods for backing up MySQL and MariaDB databases, the most common and effective one is to use a native tool that both MySQL and MariaDB make available for this purpose: the mysqldump command. As its name suggests, this is a command-line executable program that allows you to perform a complete export (dump) of all the contents of a database or even all the databases in a running MySQL or MariaDB instance. Of course it also allows partial backups, i.e. only some specific tables, or even only only a subset of all the records in a table.
