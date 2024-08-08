BSD and IBM Leftovers
-
BSD
-
Mailing list ARChives ☛ Re: Lastest snapshot - all application got a speed increase
The term "Giant Lock" is also a bit of a misnomer, since at least on day #1 the getpid() syscall was unlocked, as was certain parts of the scheduler (I think, not important) so while there was A lock in place, if your entire dream of computing was to have 20 processes run getpid() over and over, they could well do that in parallel as much as they liked as if the OS was totally unlocked. Not very useful, but still a small, small, percentage of the usable syscalls were totally possible to run unlocked. A side note on fast syscalling would also be how linux made gettimeofday() into not-a-syscall by mapping a readonly page into each process so when they call this via glibc, they read the timer value out of a page in ram without having to make a syscall at all, which of course is even faster than having an unlocked call for it.
-
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Operations Architect Weekly
This weeks report is coming to you on Flock-eve! Looking forward to meeting many of our projects contributors here at Flock and I hope you all enjoy the sessions, whether you’re here in person or joining us remotely on Matrix
We do have some general news items to share with you though, so read on for this weeks updates.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Top Red Hat Blog articles of the year! (So far…) [Ed: Many buzzwords]
Ready to explore the latest in tech and open source? Here are ten must-read Red Hat Blog articles from the first half of 2024, including virtualization, artificial intelligence (AI), Linux training, and platform engineering. Whether you're an enthusiast or a seasoned professional, you'll find something here to help you stay up-to-date with the latest technology and industry trends.
-