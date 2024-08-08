BSD and IBM Leftovers

The term "Giant Lock" is also a bit of a misnomer, since at least on day #1 the getpid() syscall was unlocked, as was certain parts of the scheduler (I think, not important) so while there was A lock in place, if your entire dream of computing was to have 20 processes run getpid() over and over, they could well do that in parallel as much as they liked as if the OS was totally unlocked. Not very useful, but still a small, small, percentage of the usable syscalls were totally possible to run unlocked. A side note on fast syscalling would also be how linux made gettimeofday() into not-a-syscall by mapping a readonly page into each process so when they call this via glibc, they read the timer value out of a page in ram without having to make a syscall at all, which of course is even faster than having an unlocked call for it.