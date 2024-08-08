System76 Launches Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC Alpha Desktop Environment

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 08, 2024



While Pop!_OS Linux remains based on Ubuntu, the biggest new feature of the Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS release, besides being derived from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and inheriting its LTS (Long-Term Support) capabilities, is the brand-new COSMIC desktop environment written in the Rust programming language.

Pop!_OS 22.04 and previous releases used a version of the COSMIC desktop that was based on the GNOME desktop environment. However, System76 wanted to create a new desktop environment while keeping the same familiar interface and user experience built for efficiency and fun.

Read on