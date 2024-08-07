posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 07, 2024



Quoting: Germany to Fund Open Source Software Maintainers Through New Fellowship Program - FOSS Force —

Germany is getting ready to fund open source software maintainers, the unsung heroes who keep important open source infrastructure software up to date and free from bugs and security vulnerabilities, often receiving little to no financial compensation for their efforts.

If you’re of the ilk to complain about governments giving money away and what that means for taxpayers, the Germans — or at least their government — are doing this because it will be good for the economy, meaning they think it’ll make folks better able to pay their taxes rather just empty their pockets for the taxman. This is also why they’ve already spending a substantial amount of money to help fund over 40 FOSS projects.