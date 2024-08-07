Jack Wallen's Best of Linux
-
5 Linux commands for quickly finding the system information you need to know | ZDNET
When I'm using Linux, I know that all the information I need is only a few commands away. If you want to know it, Linux can give it to you -- from security, network, disk space, users, and everything in between.
But what about your hardware? How do you gather information about the actual machine you are using? This can come in handy when you need to know what CPU you're dealing with, what drives are connected, or what company made the machine (and even the version number). Fortunately, those details are at your fingertips and I'm going to show you five commands to help you gather it. So, stretch out those fingers and get ready to type.
-
5 best Linux commands for troubleshooting problems (and how I use them) | ZDNET
Much to the chagrin of those who'd like to malign the Linux operating system, it's actually quite easy to use. Thanks to modern GUI desktop environments and applications, anyone could jump into the fray and know what they're doing.
But on the rare occasion in which trouble arises, you might want to know a few commands to help you out. The problem is that there are so many commands available to you within the realm of Linux, which makes it challenging to know which commands are the best options.
-
5 Linux commands for troubleshooting connectivity issues | ZDNET
Modern network connectivity is light years ahead of what it once was. Even though it's much more reliable than it was in the 1990s, issues still come up -- which is why I'm glad that Linux includes a bevy of commands I can use to start troubleshooting the problem.