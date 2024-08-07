Jack Wallen's Best of Linux

When I'm using Linux, I know that all the information I need is only a few commands away. If you want to know it, Linux can give it to you -- from security, network, disk space, users, and everything in between.

But what about your hardware? How do you gather information about the actual machine you are using? This can come in handy when you need to know what CPU you're dealing with, what drives are connected, or what company made the machine (and even the version number). Fortunately, those details are at your fingertips and I'm going to show you five commands to help you gather it. So, stretch out those fingers and get ready to type.