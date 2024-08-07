posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 07, 2024



Quoting: 5 first-rate Linux distros for power users (or anyone seeking challenge) | ZDNET —

Some would argue that Linux isn't for everyone. To those people, I'd say, "nay, nay!" In fact, there's a Linux distribution suited for every sort of user -- even those with zero experience with open-source software.

That said, I cannot deny that there are certain Linux distributions from which new users should shy away. Choose the wrong distribution and the experience will sour you on Linux very quickly. Choose the right distribution and it'll be smooth sailing.

Most "best of" lists of Linux distributions focus on new users because introducing people to Linux is a calling. For power users with more skills than the average bear, which distribution do you use?

I have some suggestions for you.

Let's dig in and review five advanced Linux distributions you should consider trying.