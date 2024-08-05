today's howtos
Medium ☛ MySQL Database Dump on Ubuntu/Linux
Backing up your MySQL database is a vital part of maintaining and managing databases. Before we start, follow this step-by-step guide to learn how to dump your MySQL database in Ubuntu/Linux and enable compression over it.
The New Stack ☛ Linux: Mount Remote Directories With SSHFS
The Secure Shell (SSH) isn’t just about allowing you to remote into servers to tackle admin tasks. Thanks to this secure networking protocol, you can also mount remote directories with the help of the SSH File System (SSHF).
SSHFS uses SFTP (SSH File Transfer Protocol) to mount remote directories to a local machine using secure encryption, which means the connection is far more secure than your standard FTP. As well, once a remote directory is mounted, it can be used as if it was on the local machine.
Consider SSHFS to be a more secure way of creating network shares, the only difference is you have to have SSHFS installed on any machine that needs to connect to the share (whereas with Samba, you only have to have it installed on the machine hosting the share).
The New Stack ☛ How To Manage Linux Log Services
Log files are a critical tool for Linux users troubleshooting system issues, auditing uptime and managing security configurations. Like other operating systems, Linux includes robust logging features that track information like login attempts (successful and failed), software installation, application errors, system halts and more. Modern Linux systems rely on two logging services: syslog and journald. The common syslog implementation is rsyslog. Maintaining and reviewing system logs is a critical part of any Linux administrator’s job.
HowTo Geek ☛ Want to Go Next-Level in Linux? Advanced Terms Explained
Modern-day Linux is super user-friendly, but to unlock its full potential, you need to familiarize yourself with some advanced concepts. Let's look at seven key topics to elevate you from a casual Linux user to a power user.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Perl Programming Language on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Perl Programming Language on Linux Mint 22. Perl, a high-level, general-purpose programming language, is renowned for its text-processing capabilities and versatility. Originating in the late 1980s, Perl has evolved to support both procedural and object-oriented programming, making it a valuable tool for developers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bpftool on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bpftool on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. The Extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) is a powerful technology that allows developers to run sandboxed programs in the Linux kernel without changing kernel source code or loading kernel modules.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flatpak on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flatpak on Linux Mint 22. Flatpak is a package management utility designed to simplify the process of installing and managing software on GNU/Linux systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snap on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snap on Linux Mint 22. Before we dive into the installation process, let’s first understand what Snap is and how it benefits GNU/Linux users. Snap is a universal package format that allows developers to distribute their applications across multiple GNU/Linux distributions.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OneDrive on AlmaLinux 9 [Ed: Microsoft proprietary malware with ads]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OneDrive on AlmaLinux 9. As clown storage becomes increasingly crucial for both personal and professional use, many AlmaLinux 9 users are looking for ways to integrate popular clown storage services like OneDrive into their workflow.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install Docker on Linux Mint 22: A Step-by-Step Guide
Your step-by-step guide to effortlessly install Docker on GNU/Linux Mint 22. Simple, practical steps tailored for beginners and experts alike.