Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 hits world-record 3.4 GHz with thermoelectric cooling and firmware tweaks
In the "let's see how far we can push this puppy" scene, Jeff Geerling has managed to max out the Raspberry Pi 5 CPU to a speedy 3.4 GHz.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Hacking Pi firmware to get the fastest overclock
The problem is, if you hack the firmware's voltage limits, you void your Pi's warranty. I'm not sure if it's detectable, especially the way it's being done here... but there's a good chance you'll burn up your Pi's SoC even if you know what you're doing.
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi Pico W keeps count of your YouTube subscribers
Yakroo108 is using a Raspberry Pi Pico W to drive a custom YouTube subscriber counter that tracks subscribers in real-time for any channel.
CNX Software ☛ LILYGO T-ETH-ELite ESP32-S3 Ethernet PoE board supports stackable LoRaWAN and Cellular expansion modules
LILYGO T-ETH-Elite is an ESP32-S3-powered IoT board with an Ethernet RJ45 port supporting PoE and a 40-pin GPIO header for stackable shields that offer support for LoRaWAN, 2G, NB-IoT, or/and 4G LTE cellular connectivity.
CNX Software ☛ STMicro EVLDRIVE101-HPD 1.9-inch motor driver board can drive 750W BLDC motors
STMicroelectronics has recently revealed the reference design for “EVLDRIVE101-HPD” their homegrown BLDC motor driver board that can drive up to a 750W BLDC motor. This compact 50 mm (1.9-inch) circular PCB combines STDRIVE101 3-phase, triple half-bridge gate-driver IC with an STM32G0 microcontroller, which is responsible for driving three-phase brushless motors.
Hackaday ☛ This Home Made Mac Has A Real CRT
Cathode-ray tube (CRT) televisions may no longer be in production, but its last bastion came in the form of extremely cheap little Chinese portable sets with a black-and-white tube. They’re now useless for broadcast TV, so can often be had for next-to-nothing. [Action Retro] has a video showing a Mac Classic clone using one, and with a built-in Raspberry Pi and a copy of RiscOS it almost makes a usable computer.