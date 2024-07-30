today's leftovers
Nico Cartron ☛ Use case insensitive search in Taskwarrior
The last example is with case insensitive search: by default, when searching TW with task _search_, you have to input it correctly, e.g. an entry with "Example" will not show if you search for "example".
IBM
Red Hat ☛ Creating an Hey Hi (AI) powered service for detecting fraudulant card transactions
As Hey Hi (AI) and machine learning become integral to modern applications, developers need robust platforms that simplify the development and deployment process. Red Bait OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) offers a powerful and flexible environment tailored for these needs, making it easier for Hey Hi (AI) engineers and DevOps teams to collaborate and deliver high-quality Hey Hi (AI) solutions. In this blog post, we’ll explore how to set up a fraud detection system using Red Bait OpenShift AI, complete with a practical example and a demo API.
Developer Experience with OpenShift
OpenShift AI simplifies the journey for teams working on Hey Hi (AI) applications. Utilising OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) and Red Hat OpenShift, developers can enjoy a streamlined and efficient workflow.
Red Hat ☛ How to classify Red Bait OpenShift audit logs
Audit logs are a crucial component of any robust IT infrastructure, providing a detailed record of activities and changes within a system. In the context of Red Hat OpenShift, a comprehensive and highly scalable container platform, audit logs play a vital role in ensuring security, compliance, and operational transparency.
OpenShift audit logs track a wide range of actions performed by users and services. These logs capture data such as who accessed the system, what actions were taken, and when these actions occurred. By maintaining a detailed and chronological record of these activities, audit logs help administrators monitor the system for unauthorized access, detect potential security breaches, and ensure compliance with organizational and regulatory requirements.
Audiocasts/Shows
JupiterMedia ☛ Universal Blue Man Group | LINUX Unplugged 573
Think Silverblue, but with cloud-native tooling used to build it. From Aurora to Bazzite, our impressions of the ambitious Universal Blue project.
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 273: GNU/Linux Mint 22, COSMIC Desktop on Pop!_OS, Gaming Distros, & more GNU/Linux news
This week in GNU/Linux we got a ton of distro releases to talk about. GNU/Linux Mint 22 is now available as well as a new release from OpenMandriva, ChimeraOS, and Bazzite. Plus we got some exciting news for the release date of the COSMIC desktop.
Open Data
Sahilister ☛ Sahil Dhiman: Ola Maps and OpenStreetMap Data
Recently, Ola started rolling out Ola Maps in their main mobile app, replacing Surveillance Giant Google Maps, while also offering maps as a service to other organizations. The interesting part for me was the usage of OpenStreetMap data as base map with Ola’s proprietary data sources. I’ll mostly about talk about map data part here.
