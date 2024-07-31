Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 is here six months after the Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 update as the fifth stable update based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series. To update your devices, go to System Settings > Updates.

