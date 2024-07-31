Today in Techrights
-
Truth and Microsoft Aren't Compatible
It's very much possible that Microsoft as a whole operates at a loss
-
Guest Post on the Cost of Debian Taking Bribes From Microsoft (and Letting Microsoft Vote Inside Debian!)
Guest post: DebConf24 welcomes its sponsors!
New
-
EPO Workers Blow the Whistle on Extremely Worrying Discontinuation of the CFS, a Central File Store (Which Means Examination Will Be Hard to Do)
And, by default, patents will just be granted without sufficient scrutiny
-
[Meme] The Only File You Need is the Patent
Monopoly. Monopolies everywhere! Monopoly for everyone!
-
Links 30/07/2024: Atrocities in Sudan, Escalations Near Lebanon
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 30/07/2024: Burnout and Plan 9
Links for the day
-
Links 30/07/2024: Microsoft Admits Lying About ClownStrike/Windows Outages to Save Face and Shared Email Addresses
Links for the day
-
Offending Accounts Removed, Even Without Help From the Police
The community must identify and properly deal with such militants, who disguise themselves as "diversity"
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Monday, July 29, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, July 29, 2024
-
[Meme] Microsoft Pundits 'Reporting' the 'Results'
every product became 'AI' and thus there is 'growth'
-
August Will be Productive, the Future Bears Much Promise
It's constant struggle and we need to ensure we have more people on our side than the likes of Microsoft have on theirs
-
Microsoft Lost Taiwan a Long Time Ago, About a Decade Ago
GNU/Linux adoption has been high in Taiwan
