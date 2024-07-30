Software: pgAdmin 4 v8.10, LibreOffice News, Web, GNOME and More

In the summer of ’23 I quickly put together a minimal library for spellchecking in GTK 4 from what I built for Text Editor and Builder. It has a fun little hybrid piecetable/B+Tree (bplus) which is probably the most complicated part of it.

And by quickly, I mean it was created over the course of about two hours because I got tired of hearing the same reasons why people weren’t porting to GTK 4.