Software: pgAdmin 4 v8.10, LibreOffice News, Web, GNOME and More
Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ pgAdmin 4 v8.10 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 8.10. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 29 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice project and community recap: July 2024
Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project in the last four weeks – click the links to learn more… On the 11th, we announced LibreOffice 24.2.5, the fifth minor update to the latest major release. This includes 70 bug and compatibility fixes, and all users are recommended to update.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Sean Conner ☛ The case of the well-known location being denied when it doesn't exist
That's odd, I thought. I don't have that directory in any of my virtual domains, so why is it denied by the server configuration? And thus I fell into a rather odd rabit hole of Apache configuration oddities.
Medevel ☛ Discover Brave: The Browser and Search Engine Redefining Privacy
Why Brave Search is Different and Why Users Love Brave Browser?
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Support.Mozilla.Org: Contributor spotlight – Jefferson Scher
Hey folks,
In this edition of the contributor spotlight, you’ll hear from Jefferson Scher, one of our top contributors in our community forums. Jefferson possesses extensive knowledge about Firefox, having contributed since version 0.8. Over the years, he has built numerous tools that help both users and fellow contributors. His dedication and expertise have been invaluable to the community, providing support and creating resources that enhance the Firefox experience. Stay tuned to learn more about Jefferson’s journey, his contributions, and the advice he has for new contributors.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: libspelling ABI cleanup
In the summer of ’23 I quickly put together a minimal library for spellchecking in GTK 4 from what I built for Text Editor and Builder. It has a fun little hybrid piecetable/B+Tree (bplus) which is probably the most complicated part of it.
And by quickly, I mean it was created over the course of about two hours because I got tired of hearing the same reasons why people weren’t porting to GTK 4.
