today's leftovers

Anže Pečar ☛ Gotchas with SQLite in Production
SQLite has been getting much attention lately as a good database for production web applications. It’s especially popular with those who strive to keep their web application stack as simple as possible (See DHH’s Twitter posts).
While SQLite can be the perfect choice for many web applications, a few gotchas might ruin your day. Knowing what these gotchas are will help you decide whether or not SQLite is a good fit for your use case.
Going Linux ☛ Going GNU/Linux #458 · Networking – Introduction
Bill updates us on his distro hopping and asks for help with his Dexcom data. Sean provides oodles of recommendations. Reid’s new computer rivals Larry’s. Nancy writes a book you need to buy! David comments on our new theme music – sort of. Bhiku comments on questions from episode 451.
00:00 Going GNU/Linux #458 · Listener Feedback
01:57 Sound Cloud
04:43 Update on Manjaro
06:11 Dexcom: Is there a way to access and export the data on Linux?
10:17 Sean: Recommendations Part 1
11:44 SoX - Swiss Army Knife for audio
14:34 wget
16:23 curl
16:56 Midnight Commander
20:31 Weather widgets and applets recommendations request
28:33 NVIDIA 950
33:25 Sean: Part 2
42:46 Reid: New and Light Is Good! HP and System76
52:51 Nancy: Shameless plug for her book, Your Data, Your Devices, and You: Easy-to-Follow Instructions to Reduce Your Risk of Data Loss, Device Infection, and Identity Theft
59:15 David doesn't comment on our new theme music
59:46 David does comment on the new theme music
63:06 Bhiku: Feedback on episode 451 questions
68:58 Bhiku has more feedback on 451
71:45 goinginuxl.com, goinglinux@gmail.com, +1-904-468-7889, @goinglinux, feedback, listen, subscribe
72:52 End
Red Hat ☛ Accessing Red Bait Data Grid in Red Bait OpenShift Container Platform 4
Red Hat Data Grid is a stable product for in-memory distributing caching solutions. In Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Data Grid can be installed via Data Grid Operator or Helm Charts can be used to deploy Data Grid 8 and have containers deployed running Data Grid. Those pods can then join together in a cluster—therefore having clustering capabilities.
