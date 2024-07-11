PostgreSQL: PGroonga and Ora2Pg News
PGroonga 3.2.1 - Multilingual fast full text search
Hi,
PGroonga 3.2.1 has been released!
This release adds support for WAL resource manager!
With the WAL resource manager support, you can solve the following problems with the general WAL approach in PGroonga < 3.2.1: [...]
Ora2Pg Support - Chatbot and Converter, have been Released !
Ora2Pg Chatbot and Converter
Ora2Pg is the most advanced database migration tool, for migrating Oracle databases to PostgreSQL. Ora2Pg supports migrations from MySQL to PostgreSQL and lately supported SQL Server to PostgreSQL.
HexaCluster announces the Ora2Pg Support that includes an Ora2Pg Chatbot and Ora2Pg Converter.