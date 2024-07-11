Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Emma Irwin, from Mozilla to Microsoft & Debian harassment rumors: the hidden report into Open Labs Hackerspace, Albania
Reprinted with permission from the Free Software Fellowship
Let's Encrypt in a Freefall in Geminispace (More Capsules 'Get' It)
Getting a "cert" from a CA says nothing about legitimacy; any malicious site or malware author can get a 'free' one these days. It's like 'Trophy Of Participation' (where merely attending guarantees an award).
Anti-Linux Sites, Powered by Microsoft to Generate False Text Under a Domain Like LinuxSecurity.com
They need to be named and shamed for doing this
Pop Weekend in Schagen, Netherlands & Debian Day
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
[Video/Audio] John Shipton's Speech at Julian Assange's (His Son's) Birthday Last Week
We assume someone who was at the event uploaded the recording of this speech (Julian Assange was not there)
In Brunei and Malaysia GNU/Linux Gains Some More, All-Time High Approached in Indonesia
Further gains in southeast Asia are more of the norm these days
New
IBM (Red Hat) is Burning Away Its Investment in GNU and Linux
IBM will have nothing left but smoke
Statement on Daniel Pocock is Free Publicity for Daniel Pocock (Streisand Effect)
Since April when a new Debian Project Leader was elected...
Links 10/07/2024: War, Environment, and End of ICQ
Links for the day
What Microsoft Hopes Nobody Noticed During Independence Day Week/Weekend
Microsoft violated California's Fair Employment and Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act
Gemini Links 10/07/2024: Recalling St.GIGA, smol.pub Tricks
Links for the day
Red Hat Developer (developers.redhat.com), Brought to You by Microsoft Staff to Promote Microsoft Proprietary Software That Doesn't Run on GNU/Linux
Yesterday at redhat.com
OSI Blog Posts From Salaried Microsoft Writers, Promoting Microsoft Proprietary Software and GPL-Violating Code Prison
OSI attacking its very own (original) mission
Apple's Main Competition Isn't Microsoft But Low-Cost Chromebooks and GNU/Linux Distros
Case of Dominica
[Meme] Reporting Crimes to the Police, to the Public, to the Media
people who are committing crimes try to accuse those who expose them as the "real" criminals
Microsoft Has Already Lost the Cash Cow in Jamaica
we're looking at around 7% for GNU/Linux
[Meme] Then They Call Their Volunteers 'Fascists' (or Even Worse Labels)
They want the public to think that people who resigned in protest were in fact "expelled" and that moreover they are "conservative" or something to that effect
Sven Luther & Debian forged expulsion after resignation, now with Wind River Software, DebConf24 platinum sponsor
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
IBM/Red Hat Racism and Imperialism: Not a New Problem
Especially in that region
In Cuba, Android Surges to New Records, Only About 3% of Web Users Are on Vista 11
only about 15% are traced back to Windows
Colombia: Windows Falls to All-Time Low (26%)
We might be looking at a community of over 1 million GNU/Linux users in that one country
Microsoft "are still in their Extend phase and have been for some time. They know how to play the long game. It's anyone's guess when their Extinguish phase will begin."
It's reassuring to see recognition of the threat
Links 10/07/2024: Microsoft Burns Users of Office 365 connectors in Teams
Links for the day
[Meme] War is Peace and Antitrust Means Trust
Checking if Microsoft 'trusts' your OS is the same as security???
[Video] The Fake Security Complex (and Why You Should Not Trust Canonical)
"tech world" is full of fake security
Egypt (Population 115 Million) Climbing Towards 7% GNU/Linux Usage, Says statCounter
Egypt is one of Africa's largest populations
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, July 09, 2024
IRC logs for Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Debian harassment: verbal and textual references to abuse every bit as bad as deepfake and AI generated images of women
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Six Percent of Maharlika
Microsoft has not been getting good news there in recent years
[Meme] When You Do Mass Layoffs in the United States a Day Before July 4th (Independence Day)
Microsoft still hasn't said how many people it fired
