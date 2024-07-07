Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Android on 9 Out of 20 Web-Connected Devices for First Time Ever?
According to statCounter, Android has just topped 45%
New
-
Love Always Wins (Truth Also)
I am still working on lengthy bodies of text
-
"Streamline Workforce" is the Same as Mass Layoffs, Apparently
we deserve better media than this
-
Back on the Saddle, Good News
Justices Jeremy Johnson and Victoria Sharp can focus on "real" cases instead
-
Truth is Not a Crime
They try to censor, not to correct, rebut etc.
-
Maldives: Estimates of GNU/Linux Userbase Rose From Less Than 1% Last Year to 4% This Month
Desktop Operating System Market Share Maldives
-
Labour Party Should Transfer Its Web Site and Communications Back to the United Kingdom
The "take back control" (Brexit) rhetoric overlooks the real issues.
-
New DW Documentary on Julian Assange (After Release From Prison)
By Turkish journalist Can Dündar
-
[Meme] A Diversity of Options: YouTube (Proprietary) or YouTube (Proprietary)
Rikard Grossman-Nielsen: 'will there be some online streaming of it?'
-
Wryl Explains the Software Crisis or Why "Counterculture Movements are Health Signals, and a Fever is Brewing"
"(the software crisis)"
-
Move to Microsoft Because... Bribes (to FreeBSD Developers)?
Don't do drugs, kids, even if the first sample is 'free'
-
[Meme] [Teaser] Microsoft's Covert Control of the British Government
Coming soon...
-
statCounter: GNU/Linux Now at 4.3%
statCounter isn't a gold(en) measure, the ground truth or a perfect yardstick, it's just an approximation, which may or may not tell us many people move from Vista 11 to GNU/Linux
-
Larissa Brown Shapiro & Mozilla concerned other organizations taking advantage of kids in open source
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Links 06/07/2024: More on Microsoft Layoffs
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 06/07/2024: Usenet Comeback, Web Economics
Links for the day
-
Links 06/07/2024: Shapeways Files For Bankruptcy, Cloudflare Subpoena Emerges
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 05, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, July 05, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):