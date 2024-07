Miracle-WM 0.3 Arrives with Bling, Bug Fixes - Better i3 IPC Support

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 04, 2024,

updated Jul 04, 2024



If you’re yet to try Miracle-WM, a new tiling window manager made for the Mir Wayland compositor, the latest version, released today, would be a stellar place to start. Made by Canonical engineer Matthew Kosarek (in his free time; it’s not an official Canonical project), miracle-wm aims to pair the efficiency that tiling window managers like i3 and Sway offer with “flashier graphics […] full of smooth transitions and colors”.

