posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 04, 2024



Quoting: Calamares Installer 3.3.8 Released, Here’s What’s New —

The new version paid significant attention to the partition module, which is crucial for the system installation. Notably, the module now prevents a crash that could occur with specific checkbox presets.

Additionally, it addresses a critical bug in which manual partitioning on MBR systems might inadvertently skip the bootloader installation despite user selections suggesting otherwise.

Furthermore, this update also improves partition size calculations on unusually sized partitions, leaving additional sectors for secondary GPT tables.

Calamares 3.3.8 also introduces an important update to the shellprocess and contextualprocess jobs, integral to running commands within the installer. The new feature supports a verbose key that can be globally or individually set for each command, allowing for detailed logging of command output line-by-line.