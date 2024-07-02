RIP, Phabeni
An elephant that we sponsored - a baby elephant aged not even 1 - has just died. It is very sad and we still grieve. It's probably hardest for Adine Roode, who was like his parent.
We'll carry on publishing as usual. █
Do you waddle the waddle?
Linux Mint 22 is codenamed “Wilma” and it’s planned for release in late July 2024. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.
Powered by Linux kernel 6.9, the new EndeavourOS release ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series, along with updated components like the Mozilla Firefox 127 web browser, Mesa 24.1 graphics stack, Xorg Server 21.1.13, NVIDIA 550.90.07 graphics driver, and Calamares 24.06.1.2 graphical installer.
In a critically important decision today, the United States Supreme Court reaffirmed the strong conclusion that website operators have a constitutional right to moderate content posted on their sites. Although the primary issue that resolved the case turned on questions about the type of legal challenge that was brought, the five Justices in the majority—joined by one concurring Justice—made clear that governments cannot force online websites to carry content posted by users that they do not want to carry.
The Swift programming community has taken a major step forward by introducing the first Swift toolchain for RISC-V hardware, designed to work with platforms like the VisionFive 2 single-board computer.
Tindie recently featured a development kit designed to evaluate and leverage the capabilities of the low-cost CH32V003 microcontroller. Key features include multiple GPIOs, support for various communication protocols, a small OLED interactive display, and tutorials to help users learn to interface with the product.
