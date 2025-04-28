Other Sites
AnalogLamb has introduced three new RISC-V development boards based on the ESP32-C6, designed for low-cost, full-function, and low-power IoT applications. These boards feature Espressif’s first Wi-Fi 6 SoC, integrating Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, and IEEE 802.15.4 protocols.
Minisforum recently introduced the MS-A2, a compact workstation featuring high-end AMD processors, support for up to 96GB of memory, and flexible storage options. It offers PCIe expansion, triple 8K display output, and fast wired and wireless connectivity, targeting users who need strong performance in a small footprint.
- This cheap Android Auto adapter was the best thing I ever bought for my car
- FerenOS: A Refreshing Take on KDE Plasma That Could Win You Over
- FerenOS has a polished KDE Plasma implementation and includes the customizable Vivaldi browser as the default
- 5 Reasons to Replace SteamOS With Bazzite (& 3 Reasons Not To)
- Own a Steam Deck and would like to try out an alternative operating system that's not Windows
- Forget WinRAR: These Are the Best Native Archive Managers for Linux
- On Linux, you can run WinRAR through Wine
- Commodore OS Vision 3.0 Linux-based OS arrives to spruce up retro builds
- This fan-made Linux-based OS was just released for Commodore-branded devices
- 5 High-Performance Linux Distros for Modern PCs and Laptops
- Linux has a reputation as the operating system for old and weak hardware
- 5 reasons I stopped dual‑booting Linux/Windows and spun up a Type‑2 hypervisor instead
- For years, I maintained a dual‑boot setup to enjoy both Linux and Windows on a single machine
- 8 Common Ubuntu Issues: Fixing Boot Errors, Wi-Fi Problems, and More
- Ubuntu is a favorite among Linux enthusiasts for its stability, security, and user-friendly interface
- NetBSD – fast, secure and highly portable Unix-like operating system
- NetBSD is a free, fast, secure, and highly portable Unix-like Open Source operating system
- Review: Ubuntu MATE 25.04
- Linux has been criticized - and then criticized some more
- This Month in KDE Apps
- After a long pause, welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week (more or less) we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
- Petition Attempts to Force OSI to Release Complete Vote Count
- When it comes to Open Source Initiative’s 2025 board election
- 7 Linux distros you should avoid until you've mastered the command line
- If you're new to Linux, skip these distros until you have plenty of experience
- 5 ways to use the Linux terminal on your Android phone - including my favorite
- You can do a lot with the Linux terminal app for Android
- WebKitGTK API Versions Demystified
- WebKitGTK has a bunch of different confusing API versions
- OpenBSD 7.7 Released
- a BSD milestone
- CRUX 3.8 Release Notes
- This page discusses the relevant changes introduced in CRUX 3.8
- Linux 6.15-rc4
- "So let's see if this rc ends up avoiding any silly issues"
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 27th, 2025
- The 237th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 27th, 2025.
- Mixxx 2.5.1 Adds Mapping for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra Controller
- Mixxx 2.5.1, the latest version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free virtual DJ software for performing live mixes, was released today with various improvements and bug fixes.
- The Death of Windows 10 Could Net You a Bunch of Free Linux PCs
- E-waste? More like free stuff! Businesses are about to start dumping their perfectly fine (and sometimes powerful) PCs because Windows 11 won't run on them. But Linux will.
- Voyager 25.04
- Voyager Live 25.04 is out
- Interview about EU OS: ‘Most public servants have never used something else than Windows’
- English version
- Gmail now lets you resize panes on Android tablets and foldable devices
- Malbian is a Linux distribution for malware analysis and reverse engineering
- Malbian Linux is a Debian-based Linux distribution aimed towards Malware Analysis and Reverse Engineering
- OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition
- Today, the OpenMandriva project announced the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 6.0, the latest stable version of this 100% community-driven GNU/Linux distribution and the direct successor to Mandriva Linux.
- Incus 6.12 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
- Incus 6.12 container & virtual machine manager adds online VM memory growth
- COSMIC Alpha 7 Desktop Adds Pinned Workspaces, New Accessibility Features
- Linux hardware vendor System76 released today COSMIC Alpha 7 as the latest development version for this up-and-coming desktop environment written in Rust for GNU/Linux distributions and the company’s in-house Pop!_OS Linux distro.
- New Android spyware is targeting Russian military personnel on the front lines
- Ubuntu 24.04 Now Available for OrangePi’s New RISC-V SBC
- Of note, Ubuntu 24.04 developer images are now available for the new OrangePi RV2 RISC-V single-board computer (SBC)
- IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 194 is available for testing
- This update brings a wide range of package updates, new features
- Neptune is a Linux distribution built upon Debian Stable
- Neptune is a Linux Distribution for desktops based fully upon Debian Stable
- Murena & /e/OS 2025: another leap towards Usable Privacy for All
- Moreover, our open source approach facilitates your digital sovereignty, whether you are a person
- This Week in Plasma: multiple major Wayland and UI features
- This week many KDE contributors gathered in the devastatingly sensible Austrian city of Graz for a long-awaited Plasma development sprint
- This Week in GNOME: #197 XML Parsing
- Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 18 to April 25
- [GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room
- broken promises by the Foundation
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.4, Linux 6.12.25, Linux 6.6.88, and Linux 6.1.135
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.4 kernel
- After Three Years, AlmaLinux Is Having an Election
- Here’s some preliminary information about AlmaLinux OS Foundation’s upcoming board election
