posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2025



Quoting: Petition Attempts to Force OSI to Release Complete Vote Count - FOSS Force —

There’s an online petition calling on Open Source Initiative to publish the full results of the election it held in March to fill three seats on its board of directors.

If you’re new to open source, OSI is an organization that was formed in 1998 to protect and promote the Open Source Definition. From its beginning, it’s basically been a standards body and is widely seen by both users and developers of open-source software as being the arbiter of what is — and what is not — a valid open-license license. In other words, you can call your project “open source” all you want, but unless it’s covered by an OSI approved open source license, it’s not open source.