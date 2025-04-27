Minisforum recently introduced the MS-A2, a compact workstation featuring high-end AMD processors, support for up to 96GB of memory, and flexible storage options. It offers PCIe expansion, triple 8K display output, and fast wired and wireless connectivity, targeting users who need strong performance in a small footprint.

AnalogLamb has introduced three new RISC-V development boards based on the ESP32-C6, designed for low-cost, full-function, and low-power IoT applications. These boards feature Espressif’s first Wi-Fi 6 SoC, integrating Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, and IEEE 802.15.4 protocols.

Highlights of Mixxx 2.5.1 include new mappings for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra, Numark NS6II, Numark Platinum FX, M-Vave SMC-Mixer, Hercules DJControl Inpulse 500, and Reloop Digital Jockey 2 IE controllers, and a piano keyboard mapping for the M-Vave SMK-25 II controller.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 27th, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 27, 2025



This week was a bit slow on news and releases. Some highlights include a major release of the OpenMandriva Lx distribution, a major release of the QEMU open-source virtualization software, and new maintenance updates to the GStreamer open-source multimedia framework and Mixxx open-source DJ software.

On top of that, I tell you all about the new alpha milestone of System76’s upcoming Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for April 27th, 2025.

