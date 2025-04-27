COSMIC Alpha 7 is here to improve workspaces by allowing users to move them by clicking and dragging, reorder them on the current display, or move them across displays. It also introduces a new feature that lets you pin workspaces, which lets you have a persistent or fixed number of workspaces opened at all times.

The RA0E1 Feather SoM is designed for ultra-low-power use cases. It features an Arm Cortex-M23 CPU core operating at up to 32 MHz with 64 KB of Flash memory. Its minimal power draw makes it suitable for battery-powered systems that require extended uptime. Standard Feather features are included, such as analog/digital GPIOs, I2C, SPI, UART, a LiPo battery connector, and USB Type-C for both power and programming.

The Beetle RP2350 is a coin-sized development board designed for space-constrained embedded projects. Despite its compact 25 × 20.5 mm footprint, it offers a wide range of hardware features and low power consumption, enabling its use in portable devices such as retro computers, game consoles, lighting controllers, and electronic badges.

The NUCLEO-WBA65RI is a wireless STM32 Nucleo-64 development board built around the STM32WBA65RIV7 microcontroller. It combines the MB2130 MCU RF board with the MB1801 mezzanine board to support Bluetooth LE and IEEE 802.15.4-based protocols such as Thread, Matter, and Zigbee.

Zalmotek expands its Feather System on Module portfolio with high-performance options designed for advanced embedded systems. These modules are based on Renesas processors and follow the Feather form factor, enabling flexibility for robotics, industrial control, and edge computing applications.

Mixxx 2.5.1 Adds Mapping for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra Controller

Highlights of Mixxx 2.5.1 include new mappings for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra, Numark NS6II, Numark Platinum FX, M-Vave SMC-Mixer, Hercules DJControl Inpulse 500, and Reloop Digital Jockey 2 IE controllers, and a piano keyboard mapping for the M-Vave SMK-25 II controller.

This release also adds toneplay, slicer, and beatmatch functionalities to the Hercules DJControl Inpulse 300 controller, updates the mappings for the Behringer DDM4000 and Behringer BCR2000 controllers to version 2.5, and fixes pitch bend buttons for the Hercules DJ Console Mk1 controller.

