Mixxx 2.5.1 Adds Mapping for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra Controller
Highlights of Mixxx 2.5.1 include new mappings for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra, Numark NS6II, Numark Platinum FX, M-Vave SMC-Mixer, Hercules DJControl Inpulse 500, and Reloop Digital Jockey 2 IE controllers, and a piano keyboard mapping for the M-Vave SMK-25 II controller.
This release also adds toneplay, slicer, and beatmatch functionalities to the Hercules DJControl Inpulse 300 controller, updates the mappings for the Behringer DDM4000 and Behringer BCR2000 controllers to version 2.5, and fixes pitch bend buttons for the Hercules DJ Console Mk1 controller.