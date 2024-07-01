today's howtos
Linux Handbook ☛ Ansible Lineinfile Module: With Practical Examples
Learn to use the lineinfile module of Ansible with these real world examples.
nixCraft ☛ How to upgrade OpenSUSE 15.5 to 15.6 using the CLI
The most recent release of OpenSUSE Linux, version 15.6 "Leap," is now available. This version incorporates the SUSE GNU/Linux Enterprise (SLE) source and community developments, making it the ideal option for a stable GNU/Linux experience for users, developers, and system administrators. This page provides instructions on upgrading from OpenSUSE version 15.5 to 15.6 using the command-line interface (CLI).
Installing Minecraft Bedrock Server on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 Linux [Ed: Hosting for Microsoft at one's own expense]
Installing a Minecraft Bedrock server on Ubuntu GNU/Linux will allow the user to create a gaming environment that can host multiple players. The Bedrock edition differs from the Java edition and is designed for cross-platform play, including consoles and mobile devices.
Medium ☛ Find all files containing a specific text (string) on Linux?
To find all files containing a specific text (string) on a Linux system, you can use the grep command. grep is a powerful command-line utility that searches for patterns within files. Here's how you can use it to search for a specific text string within files.