Updated This Past Day
-
[Meme] IBM's Brand of Diversity and Inclusion: You Can't Install GNU/Linux If You Are Blind
Maybe Wayland is a lot more important to them than Diversity and Inclusion
-
[Meme] Wayland at Every Cost
Fedora DEI and Wayland
-
Audio: Julian Assange Tells US Judge That Espionage Act and First Amendment Contradict One Another, But Pleads Guilty (to Save His Life)
Have a listen to Julian Assange and the judge in Saipan
-
How to Help Pay Assange Debt (£520,000 Plane Bill and Beyond)
Budget travel was not permitted
-
Wikipedia Co-Founder (Not Wales) Expresses Support for Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange, Says Assange Will Probably Continue
probably exactly the sort of thing that the US prosecutors did not want
New
-
Links 01/07/2024: Catchup With Science and War in Ukraine
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 01/07/2024: New ICQ and Demise of 'Agile' Cargo Cult
Links for the day
-
Wikileaks Actually Helped Save the Planet
Without leaks, we'd not see the coordination of climate science deniers
-
Anti-Assange Provocations in Our IRC Network
We suspect it is the Microsofters, using a fresh batch of aliases
-
ChromeOS+GNU/Linux in Europe in First Half of 2024 (Windows Gradually Drowning)
We expect the latest measures to be even higher tomorrow, hopefully above 6%
-
Elon Musk Killed Not Only the Twitter Bird, He Also Killed the Platform
Today begins the second half of 2024 (2024 H2)
-
RMS: "I am very glad for Assange for being out of prison, but I am alarmed that the danger of being treated similarly will face other journalists and publishers in the future"
what RMS said about the release of Julian Assange
-
What Richard Stallman (RMS) Thinks of Paying With Cash or 'Cashless Society'
RMS: Don't be tracked
-
No Discrimination Allowed Against People Who Pay With Cash
City of Philadelphia on cash
-
Anthony Albanes: Assange's "arrival home ends a long running legal process. [...] We'll have meetings about AUKUS and other arrangements over coming days as well."
Official transcript
-
4.04 Linux Not Found, No Such Agency (NSA)
The CoCs never failed Microsoft
-
Julian Assange Turns 53 in a Couple of Days, Give Him the Gift of Freedom From Debt
Julian Assange turns 53 on Wednesday
-
IBM's Abandonment of Disabled People (Orca and Wayland Incompatibility) Has Basically Killed Their "DEI" Channel (Room)
The "DEI" channel (Matrix room) as been silent for 4 days
-
[Meme] Just Because You Throw Money at Lawyers Doesn't Mean You'll Win
Welcome to the second half of 2024
-
Paulo Henrique Santana (Collabora) on the Debian Brazil Community
There was similar material in DebConf22
-
Making the Wikileaks Site More Active Again (and Gradually Exiting "X" or Other Social Control Media)
As soon as Assange got kidnapped the Wikileaks Web site reached a near-standstill
-
Marco Calegaro on Hacking Art Into a Community
talk by Marco Calegaro
-
Links 01/07/2024: Chokecherry Leaf and Agile Manifesto
Links for the day
-
Johannes Åsgård on Making the Raspberry Pi More Free With librerpi
Johannes (also known as dolphinana)
-
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 30, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, June 30, 2024
