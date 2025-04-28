news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2025



Quoting: FerenOS: A Refreshing Take on KDE Plasma That Could Win You Over —

Once upon a time, FerenOS was based on Linux Mint and used a special edition of the Cinnamon desktop. In November 2020, the developers switched to KDE Plasma, and the change has been a big step forward for the distribution.

The latest version of FerenOS (2025.03) is designed around the user. What this means is that you’ll enjoy a desktop that is easy to install and then happily gets out of your way so you can do what it is you need to do.