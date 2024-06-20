Latest From ubuntu.com
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Summit 2024
We are excited to announce that Ubuntu Summit 2024 will be held in The Hague, the Netherlands this October 25 – 27th! The Ubuntu Summit for the last two years has served as a showcase for the innovative and the ambitious.
-
Ubuntu ☛ A CISO’s comprehensive breakdown of the Cyber Resilience Act
Strong, wide-reaching regulation can bring safety to communities – but it can also bring uncertainty. The Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) has proven no exception to this universal rule. Across the open source community and the wider tech landscape, people have been greeting the news with the whole spectrum of reactions: concern, anxiety, hope.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Empowering RISC-V with open source through Ubuntu
Canonical collaborates with partners to deliver optimised Ubuntu on RISC-V platforms, empowering innovation on RISC-V Open source and global standards have a long history of success because they have a license framework that ensures anyone, anywhere can have ongoing access to them.