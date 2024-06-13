posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 13, 2024



Quoting: Fedora Linux 40 wallpaper talk: Unveiling the art of Open Source and nature – Fedora Community Blog —

The Fedora Linux wallpaper is always on such a journey 😄. You can explore the creative process behind Fedora wallpapers in my previous F36 blog post.

As I write this, Fedora Linux 40 is live, and being the big four-zero the other Fedora Design Team members and I thought we should do something special. Instead of drawing inspiration from a historical STEM figure with an O last name, we opted for the word “Open” (which conveniently also starts with O!).

We always create a mind map to brainstorm different ways of interpreting the theme we could go with.